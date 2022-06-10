Monsoon has arrived in most parts of India. The season brings make the weather pleasant, although, one cannot get too carried away with the pleasant climate as it brings with it certain health issues too. Malaria, Dengue, Jaundice, and Typhoid are major diseases that people are likely to contract in the monsoon season. Therefore, necessary precautions need to be taken to protect you and your family from. In this video we have shared 5 tips that you should follow to stay healthy this monsoon.