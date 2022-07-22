Tips for monsoon: Monsoon is the most beautiful weather out there. There’s no one who doesn’t like the rainy weather. It’s that time when the rain settles down all the pollution and dust around bringing out clean green surroundings. Also, the weather becomes really beautiful.. However, if you are stepping outside your house during rainy weather, all you will see around is flooded streets, and plenty of mud which can annoy your mood. It can make travelling a bit difficult. Well, there are certain precautions that you can take while going out in the rainy season. In this video we have mentioned a few monsoon essentials that. You should carry with yourself while stepping outside your home.Also Read - 12 Natural Ingredients From Your Kitchen Shelf For Natural Glow, Approved by Shahnaz Husain