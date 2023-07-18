Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Monsoon Travel Tips: Planning a Trip In Rainy Season? AVOID These Places – Watch Video
Travelling during monsoon can be risky. Here's a list of places you should not visit during monsoon. Watch video.
Monsoon Travel Tips: Monsoon has wrecked havoc in many parts of India and has brought life to a standstill. Well, if you think of travelling during monsoon, then we suggest you to rethink your decision once again, as it’s difficult and risky to travel to the cities amid heavy downpour and extreme floods. So, in case you are planning a trip during monsoon, here’s a list of places you should not visit during monsoon. Watch video.
