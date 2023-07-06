Home

Video Gallery

Monsoon Travel Tips: Visit These Exotic Locations During The Rainy Season To Experience The Best Of Nature – Watch Video

Monsoon Travel Tips: Visit These Exotic Locations During The Rainy Season To Experience The Best Of Nature – Watch Video

Best monsoon destinations in India: Planning a trip in monsoon? Visit these beautiful exotic locations in rainy season to witness the best of nature. Watch video.

Monsoon Travel Tips: As monsoon is here, it’s the perfect time to take a break from your busy life and take a trip to some of the best places in India where you can enjoy the beauty of the rainy season. Here’s a list of the top 5 mesmerizing destinations in India that you should visit during monsoon. The lush greenery, beautiful lakes and sparkling water in these exotic locations are enough to enchant your mind. Watch list in the video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.