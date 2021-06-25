Imagine that you are sitting in the favorite space of your house with your favorite book, showers of rain are hitting your window grills and while you inhale that earthy smell of rain, you sip that perfect cup of tea. I’m sure you must be craving for it now. We Indians are so much attached to tea that we can never resist a hot cup of tea with some tasty samosas, especially during the monsoon season. But if you are bored of the same old black and white tea, we are here to make your monsoon a bit more interesting. Here’s a list of 5 varieties of tea that you might have not heard about and can try this monsoon.

Types of Tea and its Benefits

Chamomile Tea: Chamomile tea comes from edible flowers known as Chamomile. As this season brings tones of bacterial infections like cold and flu, this tea is said to have both anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties which is particularly helpful in the rainy season. This tea also serves as a good bedtime beverage and helps calm your body. Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus tea is dark blood-red with a flowery smell made from boiling dried petals of Roselle flower for few minutes. This tea is a good source of Vitamin C and is packed with antioxidants. It is also said to be effective in lowering blood pressure levels. You can consume this tea hot or cold and as it has a tart taste, you can sweeten it with honey or flavored lime. Oolong Tea: If there are days when you can’t decide between black or green tea? Then Oolong offers you both. It is a traditional Chinese tea made from the leaves of the same plant that are used to make green tea and black tea. But Oolong is partially oxidized and its beneficial tea polyphenol antioxidants help maintain blood sugar levels and improve heart health. Peppermint Tea: If you’re a fan of strong minty flavors and smell, then this tea is just for you. Prepared from the dried leaves of Peppermint plant, this tea is bold, refreshing and very minty. It is one of the most popular herbal teas with few digestive benefits. It may relieve stomach upsets and discomfort. Rooibos Tea: Another herbal tea that has been popular for centuries in South Africa is the Rooibos tea. Also known as the red tea, it is prepared from the leaves of South African shrub. Along with interesting taste, it is equal measures of fruity, spicy and nutty. It is naturally caffeine-free full of health-promoting antioxidants that may improve cholesterols and boost your heart health.

Hope you are now set to brew your new cup of tea. Try them out and let us know your favorite. Also Read - Eggs, Carrots, Soybeans And Other Food Items That Can Help Kids Grow Taller

Script by Sneha M Jain