Moong Beans Benefits: One of the healthiest source of plant protein moong daal or green grams are one of the most nutritious foods out there. Moong beans are a nutritionally diverse food that belongs to the legume family They are mainly cultivated in Asia, Africa, and South America, but mung beans are enjoyed by people all around the world. Moong beans are rich in antioxidants, phenolic acids, flavonoids, essential minerals, and fiber. A regular consumption of moong beans can help manage diabetes and high blood pressure. They also promote healthy cell growth in the body. In this video we have mentioned top 5 health benefits of eating moong beans and why you should include this nutritious food in your diet.Also Read - Banana Health Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why Should Consume Bananas Everyday - Watch Video