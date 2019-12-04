Following a fitness routine is important if you wish to be healthy and live longer. It doesn’t only require your indulgence in exercises but also following some basic dietary habits. According to fitness experts, you should start your day by consuming a glass of water and green tea. Then, you can begin your workout session by doing the warmup that includes arm stretching, the core stretch, the shoulder stretch, etc. Post that you can begin your workout. Watch this video to know about the morning fitness routine that you should follow, by Prateek, a Fitness Consultant, and Weight Loss Expert.