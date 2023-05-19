ZEE Sites

Mother-Son duo Promotes Indian Culture With Their Hand-Made Dolls – Watch Video

The unique dolls are made by a technique of cotton sculpture comprising cloth, cotton and clay. Ranjan Bhatt has been making these dolls for the past 60 years as a hobby. Her traditional dolls have reached more than 20 countries now. 

Published: May 19, 2023 8:43 AM IST

By Video Desk

Mother-son duo promote Indian culture: Started as a hobby, a mother-son duo’s passion for making hand-made dolls has reached the next level! 80-year-old Ranjan Bhatt from Gandhinagar and her son Harin Bhatt’s version of Barbie dolls is now part of promotion of Indian culture and cultural dressing. The unique dolls are made by a technique of cotton sculpture comprising cloth, cotton and clay. Ranjan Bhatt has been making these dolls for the past 60 years as a hobby. Her traditional dolls have reached more than 20 countries now.

