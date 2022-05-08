Mother’s Day 2022 Special With Seema Pahwa: Veteran actor Seema Pahwa says that the moms on screens have always been very different from real-life mothers. However, she says she’s glad to see those roles changing and Hindi cinema presenting a more realistic approach. In ZEE digital’s big Mother’s Day session, we get Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Seema Pahwa to talk about her journey of motherhood and how she talked about sex education with her kids, a subject that’s still considered a taboo in the country.Also Read - Zee Theatre Honors Unconventional Mothers With Stories to Celebrate Their Humanity

