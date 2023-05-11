ZEE Sites

Mother’s Day Special: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Trendiest Mothers Of Tinsel Town Who Are Redefining Style And Motherhood

This Mother's Day, let's celebrate the new moms of Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, and Bipasha Basu, who are balancing motherhood and their successful careers while looking stylish and stunning.

Published: May 11, 2023 1:50 PM IST

By Video Desk

Mother’s Day Special: As Mother’s Day is round the corner, it’s time to celebrate the new moms of Bollywood who continue to slay  in their fashion sense while balancing their roles as successful actresses and loving mothers. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, here is a list of Bollywood’s trendiest mothers who are redefining style and motherhood. Watch video.

