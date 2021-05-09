Actor Bhagyshree Dassani says motherhood has been a pure joy for her because she almost grew up with her firstborn Abhimanyu Dassani who was born when she was just fresh off the success of her first film Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor loves to be around her kids and she says there’s nothing that her kids can’t share with her. In our Mother’s Day special interview, Bhagyashree talks about the generation gap and how her way of bringing up her kids is different from how she was brought up by her mother. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Debina Bonnerjee on How Her Mom Struggled With Her in Mumbai

Bhagyashree believes in the idea of creating your own bubble of bonding with your kids. She says while she could never speak to her parents like a friend, that boundary doesn't exist between her and her kids, however, a sense of respect is still there. Watch out for a lovely conversation with Bhagysahree Dassani as she reveals how she has started enjoying the perks of being a 'hero ki maa' on the sets of her son's films and the Bollywood plans of her daughter.