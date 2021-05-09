Moms know the best for their kids. They have incredible quality to understand the unsaid and going lengths to make their kids feel comfortable and loved. For actor Debina Bonnerjee, her mom has always been just the best version of herself. She says she has learnt everything in life from her mother and their bonding is just fantastic. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2021: 5 Affordable Ethnic-Western Outfits That Can Transform Your Mom Into Diva

In our Mother’s Day special, watch out for Debina Bonnerjee talking about how she now keeps a check on her mother by making her understand that she’s a big girl now. The actor agrees with the idea that after a point of time in life, moms need special care from kids and for that, you also have to be strict. Also Read - ZEE Digital Celebrates The Strength And Warmth of Motherhood This Mother's Day!