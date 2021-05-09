Geeta Basra is standing at a beautiful phase in life. She’s already a mom to a lovely girl – Hinaya Heer Plaha – and is expecting her second child soon. Geeta talked to india.com in our Mother’s Day special interview and credited her mom for everything she has done in life. She says she’ll consider herself fortunate if she goes on to become even one per cent of the mom that her mother has been to her. Also Read - Amrita Rao Opens Up On Motherhood: Every Time There is New Experience, Much Newness To Our Day

Geeta talks about how her daughter is being protective now since baby no. 2 is on the way, and just how much she has enjoyed her journey of motherhood.