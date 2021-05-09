For veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, motherhood has been an extremely peaceful journey. In our Mother’s Day special interview, the popular actor talks about the hardships and struggles she faced being a single mother and also shares some hilarious anecdotes of dealing with a son who had many similarities with that of Salman Khan, her frequent collaborator in many films right from Hum Aapke Hai Koun! to Hum Saath Saath Hai. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Seema Pahwa on Giving Sex Education to Kids, And The Changing Image of Bollywood Mom

As Zee Digital celebrates Mother's Day in a grand event, we bring to your heartwarming stories of a mother's strength and warmth.