Does being a mom mean losing your individuality in the entire journey? Does ‘being a mom’ become your only role once you have a kid? Actor Sheeba Chaddha says that’s one stereotype around motherhood that she is breaking with her journey of motherhood. The actor says she has been a friend of her daughter and at the same time she has ensured that everyone knows it’s her journey and she has all the rights to live that on her own. She says Bollywood has contributed a lot in forcing mothers to be ‘perfect’ all the time when in reality, that’s not possible. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Bhagyashree Dassani on Being 'Hero Ki Maa' And How She Grew up With Her Kids

Check out the entire session here: Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Debina Bonnerjee on How Her Mom Struggled With Her in Mumbai