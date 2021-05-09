Actor Urvashi Dholakia became a mom very early in her life. She was still trying to make a solid career for herself in the television world when she was nursing her twin boys. Today, they both have grown up to become beautiful human beings and Urvashi has transformed herself into the coolest mom ever – a look at her Instagram profile would prove the same! In our exclusive Mother’s Day special event, the Komolika of TV recalls the time her boys would boss around in school using her negative image, and later, how they ensured that their mom was winning Bigg Boss 6. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Himani Shivpuri on Being a Single Mother From Her DDLJ Days | Exclusive

Urvashi's journey of motherhood has been amazing, to say the least, and her bonding with her boys, who she says are her strongest pillar of strength today, is evident in all the posts she keeps making on social media. Watch the full interview here: