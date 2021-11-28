Moto G31 launch in India : Motorola may soon launch it’s Motorola G series phone Moto G31 in India. As per reports, the smartphone may possibly get launched at the end of November. However, the official date is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering with cool features like 50 megapixel primary camera, 6.4 inch FHD+OLED panel, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 5000 mAh battery. Checkout this video to get proper details on this upcoming smartphone.Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 Leak: Apple Watch Series 8 May Look Like This, Checkout Designs And Specs Here | Watch Video