Moto G71 5G Review: Motorola recently launched it's latest mid-budet smartphone Moto G71 5G The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor and comes up with latest features like 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and runs on Android 11 OS. If you are wondering whether to buy Moto G71 5G or not, then you should definitely watch this video where we have discussed all the pros and cons of the phone and whether it is worth buying or not. Watch.