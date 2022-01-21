Moto Tab G70 LTE launched in India : Lenovo owned Motorola launched it’s latest android tablet Moto Tab G70 LTE in Indian market on Tuesday. The new device comes up with latest features that includes 2K LCD display, 7700mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, single rear 13MP camera and is powered by MediaTek Helio G90 SoC. Checkout our latest video to know about the features, specs and price of the new tab in detail.Also Read - Realme 9i With 5,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon 680 Chipset Launched In India, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price