Home

Video Gallery

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Here Is All You Need To Know About Schedule, Tickets And More

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Here Is All You Need To Know About Schedule, Tickets And More

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Here Is All You Need To Know About Schedule, Tickets And More

Trending Now

The first time in the history India is going to organise MotoGP. But what exactly is this sport?

On 24th September India is all set to host the inaugural season of the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida, Uttar. But I bet most of you will not know the basic rules of the event.

Here I am Driti Atri and let me help you to understand this race.

In Moto GP, GP means -Grand Prix which is highest form of motorcycle racing in the world. For example in cricket there is IPL, Ranji Trophy but everyone dreams of playing in World Cup. Similarly every bike rider dream of completeing in MotoGP.

After MotoGP comes Moto2 and Moto3 events that are smaller scale races and even the bikes which are used have less power as compared to the bikes used in MotoGP.

In total there are 20 races of MotoGp just like one happening on 24th September in India at the Buddh International Circuit.

If we talk about the teams then there are two type of teams in Moto Gp.

Manufacture teams like Repsol Honda, Yamaha factory racing, Ducati Lenovo, Aprilia racing etc, are then there are some independent teams like Prima racing, Gresini racing, gasgas factory racing etc.

Now, let’s understand the format of the race.

So every event is od 3 days Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday there will be 2-3 practice sessions where the rider try to understand the track with help of his team. They fine tune the bike according to the track.

On Saturday there will be qualifying session whcih is important for each and every team, it is really important because it will decide that on final day your bike will start from which position. All the riders try to set the fastest lap time whcih is called QI or Qualifying session.

In MotoGp there are 22 riders and top 10 riders top 10 fastest riders will move from Q1 to Q2.

Fasters rider of Q2 will get position number 1 ON THE GRID which is called P1, P2, P3 and so on.

Then finally comes sunday, the real race day. So basically MotoGp race lasts for typically last for 40 to 45 mins and total track range from 20 to 30 mins depends on the size of the track.

The race on Buddh International circuit the race will be of 24 laps in total where the riders will comer 119 km distance averaging a speed of about 180 km/h also in BIC there is 1 km long straight path where it is expected that bike will reach speeds of 370

Now how a winner is decided in Motogp?

Well the The rider who has the highest points at end of the season is crowned as champion.

The winner of a MotoGP race will receive 25 points towards the overall Championship standings. After that, the points decrease accordingly : 20 points for second position, 16 for third, 13 for fourth, 11 for fifth, and so on down to one point for 15th position.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.