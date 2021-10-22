Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review : Motorola company recently rolled out it’s Motorola Edge 20 Pro in Indian market. Motorola Edge 20 Pro which is the third smartphone in the Edge 20 series, comes up with decent features and specs like 5X telephoto camera, 4500mAh battery, 30W charger and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 36,999 in India. Watch this review video in which we have explained all the features and specs the phone carries and whether you should buy it or not. Watch video.Also Read - Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Launched With Tensor Chips, Magic Eraser And New Camera System| Watch Video