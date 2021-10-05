Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing : The much awaited Motorola Edge 20 Pro budget flagship smartphone has been launched in India on Friday. The device comes with 10 bit AMOLED display, 108 MP triple real camera setup and Qualcomm snapdragon 870, the phone is the third smartphone to join the Edge series in India after Edge 20 fusion and Edge 20. In this video, we will be unboxing this new gadget. Have a look and get to know about it’s look, features, price and specifications in detail.Also Read - iPhone 13 Series : Black Market Rates Of iPhone 13 Pro And Pro Max Out | Tech Reveal