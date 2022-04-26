Motorola Moto G52 launch: Motorola just launched it’s latest offering Moto G52 in Indian market. This smartphone is an addition to Moto G smartphone lineup. The mid-range smartphone boasts 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Moto G52 is The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on Android 12 with the company’s MyUX skin on top. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. To know more about this latest launch, do checkout our latest video.Also Read - Uncharted To 365 Days: Upcoming Movies That Are All Set To Release On OTT This April - Check List