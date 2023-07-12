Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Mouni Roy Forgets Her Passport At Home, Checks Her Handbag In Panic – Watch Video
Mouni Roy spotted: In the video, Mouni can be seen waiting at the entrance and told paparazzi that she forgot her passport at home. The actress can be spotted checking for passport in her handbag in panic. Watch video.
Mouni Roy spotted: Actress Mouni Roy was snapped at Mumbai airport today. She looked beautiful in a stylish blue and white fit. The Bharhmastra actress paired it with cool black sunglasses. In the video, Mouni can be seen waiting at the entrance and told paparazzi that she forgot her passport at home. The actress can be spotted checking for passport in her handbag in panic. Watch video.
Thank you