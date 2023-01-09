Top Recommended Stories
Mouni Roy Slays In School Girl Skirt, Rakul Preet Looks Ethereal Beauty In Pink Co-Ord Set | Watch Video
Mouni Roy wore a black mini skirt with minimal makeup as she was spotted on a date with her husband. The duo sets the couple's goal as they walk hand in hand and many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch the Video To See there looks.
Celeb Spotted: Mouni Roy wears a black sultry Top and a checked mini skirt with minimal makeup as she was spotted on a date with her husband. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted in a pink co-ord set. For this glam pick, Rakul chooses simple and subtle makeup. many other celebs were also spotted in city around the corner. Watch Video
Also Read:
- Pradeep Sharma Files: The Case That Keeps Mumbai's Encounter Specialist Cop Behind Bars
- Bhumi Pednekar Raises The Mercury Level in a Hot Brown Bikini as She Plays With Waves - See Pics From Tulum
- Disha Patani Looks Like A Anime Princess In Her Latest Pictures, Netizens Say, Actress Has Become Hotter After Breakup With Tiger | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.