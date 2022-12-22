Mount Abu Winter Festival 2022: Why You Must Add This Vibrant Festival Of Rajasthan In Your Bucket List This Winter – Watch

The annual mount Abu winter festival is a cultural festival is organized by the Municipal Board of Mount Abu and Rajasthan Tourism Development. Corporation. It marks the arrival of the new year and is a carnival of diverse performances, activities and exhibitions. Watch video to know more.

Mount Abu Winter Festival 2022: The only hill station of Rajasthan, Mount Abu lights up in the festive mood in December end. Well why so? We will tell you. For your information, every year the Mount Abu winter festival from December 29 to 30 takes place and it offers us to witness the great Rajasthani hospitality, culture, tradition and beauty of the hill stations. Through this video we will talk about the mount Abu winter festival in detail and why you must experience it once in your life. Watch video.