The Tomorrow War: This month has got some exciting sci-fi action drama sorted for you. Chris McKay is coming up with ‘The Tomorrow War’ on July 2nd which stars Chris Pratt going to the future to fight aliens. The director has recently said that the special mix of looks and sounds was done just for a great home viewing experience. So keep your Amazon Prime Video Screens ready to experience the moment of future wars between aliens and soldiers. Black Widow: All the Marvel Fans out there get ready, as your most awaited film, Black Widow is soon going to brighten up your screens from July 9th. This Scarlett Johansson starrer sees Natasha Romanoff on the run after helping Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers and is forced to confront her past. Scarlet’s performance is being lauded in the first reviews already and you can watch this exciting super spy movie on Disney+ Hotstar. Never Have I Ever Season 2: One among the loved High-school drama ‘Never Have I Ever’ is back again with another season on Netflix all set to be streamed from July 15th. The story revolves around Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar who dealt with the sudden death of her father along with the pressure of attending high school in the first season and now we will see her dealing with all the highs and lows of teenage life. Toofan: The Rakesh Omprakash and Farhan Akhtar duo is back again with another movie ‘Toofan’ which is all set to be streamed on Amazon Prime from July 16th. This story revolves around a goon turned national level boxer played by Farhan Akhtar. After the actor’s promising performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, this sports-drama is sure going to be an another masterpiece. Feels Like Ishq: If you enjoy watching short films, then Feels Like Ishq is an anthology series of six short films which showcases stories of young love through different characters. The cast includes well-known names like Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf and many others. Releasing on 23rd July on Netflix, these stories of love, grief and laughter are sure to hook you up to your screens.

With expected third wave arriving soon, we see no room for the opening of cinema halls anytime soon. But is it going to hamper our dose of daily entertainment? Not at all. Despite the shutdown since six months, OTT platforms have not only got our streaming sorted but have also become a favorite pass time activity for many. So now that you are very much comfortable with your ‘at home’ screens, we are here to shower your feed with some exciting new releases coming up this month.

Script By Sneha M Jain