Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, cinema halls are shut and several states have imposed lockdown to curb the spread of Covid 19 cases. Several OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar among others have announced that some of the highly anticipated films will be released on their platforms in May and you can watch all of them from the comfort of your home.

Movies releasing in May 2021 on OTT Platforms Also Read - Salman Khan Helps Student From Karnataka Who Lost His Father To Covid-19

May 7: Time To Dance (Netflix) – Movie based on a dance competition, starring Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi will be next seen in Time To Dance Also Read - Radhe Title Track Out: Salman Khan's Swagger, Disha Patani's Killer Dance Moves Make It a Hit Song | WATCH

May 9: Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (Disney+Hotstar) – The story of the film revolves around two people from the LGBTQ+ community who set off together on a road trip. starring actors Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha that is set for an OTT release on May 9.

May 13: Radhe (Zee 5, Zee Plex) – Salman khan and Disha Patani’s much awaited Radhe is set to release on zee 5 network.

May 14: Cinema Bandi (Netflix) – Cinema Bandi is a comedy entertainer movie, set in a village in the Andhra-Karnataka border region, the film revolves around a group of young film makers try to make film through a camera they found.

May 18: Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix) – A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair. Starring:Arjun Kapoor,Neena Gupta,Rakul Preet Singh.

May 21: Toofan (Amazon prime Video) – Farhaan Akhtar’s inspirational sports drama, Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 21.

Bollywood fans all you need to do is to get your favourite snacks and keep your bucket of popcorn ready, we have got you covered.