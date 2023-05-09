Top Trending Videos

MP Bus Accident: Deadly Bus Accident In MP’s Khargone, Several Injured – Watch Video

According to the information, the bus was going from Khargone to Indore. More than 50 passengers were present in the bus. At present, the police have reached the spot and are taking the injured passengers to the hospital.

Published: May 9, 2023 10:53 AM IST

By Video Desk

MP Bus Accident: A big accident has happened in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. A passenger bus fell down from the bridge built on the Borad river. Many passengers got injured in this accident. According to the information, the bus was going from Khargone to Indore. More than 50 passengers were present in the bus. At present, the police has reached the spot and are taking the injured passengers to the hospital. Learn about the complete news in detail in the video. watch video

