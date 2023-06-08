ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

MP child falls in borewell: Rescue ops by Army, NDRF still continue

The attempt to rescue child who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district with the help of a hook has failed and the two-and-half-year-old could not be rescued yet.

Published: June 8, 2023 1:02 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The attempt to rescue child who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district with the help of a hook has failed and the two-and-half-year-old could not be rescued yet.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.