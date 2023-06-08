Home

MP child falls in borewell: Rescue ops by Army, NDRF still continue

The attempt to rescue child who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district with the help of a hook has failed and the two-and-half-year-old could not be rescued yet.

