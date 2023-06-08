By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MP child falls in borewell: Rescue ops by Army, NDRF still continue
The attempt to rescue child who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district with the help of a hook has failed and the two-and-half-year-old could not be rescued yet.
