Home

Video Gallery

MP Government To Include Veer Savarkar Chapter In School Syllabus: State School Education Minister | Watch Video

MP Government To Include Veer Savarkar Chapter In School Syllabus: State School Education Minister | Watch Video

Parmar said, “Madhya Pradesh government to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus. Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India.

MP News: Madhya Pradesh governmentis all set to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus, informed Madhya Pradesh school education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on June 29. Speaking to news portals, Parmar said, “Madhya Pradesh government to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus. Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others. says Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar