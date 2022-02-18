MP Startup earns millions :
A startup company called Bugsmirror in Madhya Pradesh has earned millions of dollars after finding bugs in apps made by Apple, Google and Samsung. Aman and and his co-founder Manas started their startup together. Till now, they have found more than 600 bugs in different applications of Google. Google paid them $8.7 million as reward to report the bugs. To know more about this news in detail, do watch this video.