Mrs World 2022-23: Sargam Koushal From Jammu Is The New Mrs. World, Who Is She? | Watch Video

The end of the year 2022 has brought good news for India. After 21 years, an Indian has brought another laurel to India by winning the title of Mrs. World 2022-23. Watch the video to know more about Sargam Koushal.

Mrs. World 2022-23: There have been many awards given to the country by athletes and sports players this year. The year ended with another honor for India when an Indian Kashmiri woman took home the title of Mrs. World 2022-23. Sargam Kaushal, who became Mrs. World, belongs to Kashmir and is a teacher and model by profession. Sargam married in 2018, and she has since started modeling. Watch Video for more details…

Written By: Piyush Kumar