In an exclusive interview with india.com, Mrunal Thakur opened up about the casting couch in Bollywood and gives out a strong message to all the aspiring actors. Mrunal, who was recently seen in Toofaan along with Farhan Akhtar mentioned that even though she did not ever experience this, her friends have shared their stories of dealing with the same. "I had a vision for myself, I told myself what I wanted. If at any point in time, I felt that things were not fine, it takes a lot of effort but I have said no and walked off," Mrunal Thakur said.

Mrunal also talked about working with Farhan and what she learned from him. Watch to know.