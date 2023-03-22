Mrunal Thakur Turns Head In Princess Dress, Saif – Kareena Returns From Vacation With Jeh

Top Trending Videos

Published: March 22, 2023 6:55 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Actress Mrunal Thakur looks dazzling hot in flory dress, On the other hand, Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who went to Africa for a vacation with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, returned to India in the early hours of Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video in which the family was seen exiting the Mumbai airport.

Published Date: March 22, 2023 6:55 PM IST