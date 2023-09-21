Home

Video Gallery

MS Dhoni Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi In Mumbai

MS Dhoni Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi In Mumbai

MS Dhoni was spotted taking part in a procession of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. The legendary cricketer can been seen offering flower to Lord Ganesha.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on Wednesday. The legendary cricketer arrived recently after a vacation in the US. The video of the legendary cricketer shower petals at Ganapati Bappa’s idol has gone viral on social media. While many famous people and public figures attended lavish gatherings to mark the Ganpati festivities, MS Dhoni opted for a straightforward and modest approach.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.