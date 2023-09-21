Home

Video Gallery

MS Dhoni Spotted At Airport, Returns Mumbai

MS Dhoni Spotted At Airport, Returns Mumbai

MS Dhoni was recently spotted at Mumbai airport....

MS Dhoni was recently spotted stepping out of the Mumbai airport and sitting in a white SUV. The paparazzi can be heard extending wishes to Dhoni on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The CSK captain donned an all-black outfit and was also seen wearing a mask. On the cricketing front, MS was last seen in action during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.