MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain, Let's Take A Look At His Numbers As A Skipper In IPL : Ravindra Jadeja has become the new captain of Chennai Super Kings and will be leading the team for IPL 2022, as legendary MS Dhoni steps down as CSK Captain. This was officially announced by CSK through Twitter. The post clearly showed that Dhoni has chosen Jadeja to lead the captain. This news came as an utter shock for all the Dhoni fans out there. MS Dhoni has made outstanding records in IPL as a captain and as an individual. CSK has won four IPL titles and one Champions League trophy under the guidance of the great MS Dhoni. In this video, let us take a look at his numbers as a skipper in IPL. Watch video.