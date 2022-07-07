MS Dhoni Fitness Routine:
We have all seen MS Dhoni’s running capacity in the matches, all thanks to his fitness routine. MS Dhoni does a lot of sports training, cardio and lifts weight in the gym to keep himself fit and active. He also plays football, badminton, and golf apart from exercising to stay fit and active. In this video we have shared MS Dhoni’s workout routine.Also Read - WATCH: MS Dhoni Celebrates 41st Birthday With Family in London, Wife Sakshi Shares Video Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Wishes Pour in From Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina as Former India Captain Turns 41 Also Read - Virat Kohli Fitness: From One-Arm Pushups To Saying No To His Favourite Butter Chicken, This Is How He Stays Fit