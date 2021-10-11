It was the IPL 2021 qualifiers and it was MS Dhoni sent his fans in total euphoria as his cameo of 18 not out of six balls, helped Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals and reach the final of the IPL for a record ninth time. Moreover, the fact that Dhoni the finisher was back was what made the night even more special in Dubai in Sunday. With 13 needed off the last over, Dhoni rolled back the years, smashing three boundaries to win the game for CSK.

MS Dhoni came up with a performance that reminded the world why he’s among the greatest finishers of all time. This vintage MS Dhoni performance in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals also lit up social media, with cricketers from across the world in awe of another memorable innings from one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen…in fact it made Virat Kohli jump off his seat. Virat tweeted, “Anddddd the king is back. The greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump outta my seat once again tonight.” Watch video to witness the magnificent finish by Dhoni in the IPL 2021 qualifier match. Also Read - IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Hails MS Dhoni For Promoting Robin Uthappa in Batting Order After CSK Make Final