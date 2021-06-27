MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprise) industries are the backbone of the Indian economy. As per msme.gov.in, the MSME sector contributes to 45% of India’s Total Industrial Employment, 50% of India’s Total Exports. Therefore, then MSME industries grow, the economy of the country grows as a whole and flourishes.

MSME Registration In India: Even if the Company is in the manufacturing line or the service line, registrations for both these areas can be obtained as it provides a lot of benefits in terms of taxation, setting up the business, credit facilities, loans etc.

Step-by-Step MSME Registration Process Explained

MSME registration is to be done in the government portal of udyamregistration.gov.in. Watch video to know the step-by-step MSME registration process. After the verification of registration, which may take a few days, the Udyam Registration Certificate is issued.