India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has built a second nest for himself and his family. A 300-acre London property in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, which the Ambanis purchased at a whopping Rs 592 crore earlier this year. The Stoke Park property has 49 bedrooms, a state-of-the-art medical facility, a shrine which replicates the one in their Mumbai house, ‘Antilia’, among other luxurious things. Watch video to take a home tour of the new Ambani Mansion in London.