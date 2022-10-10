Mulayam Singh death: Samajwadi Party founder and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82. He breathed his last in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital between 8 am and 8:30 am. Mulayam Singh Yadav was ill for a long time. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on 22 August after complaining of shortness of breath and low blood pressure. His health was not improving and on the night of October 1, he was shifted to the ICU, where a panel of doctors was treating him. After the death of Mulayam Singh, a wave of mourning has drowned in the Samajwadi family. Know more about this news in more detail in the video. Watch video.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33