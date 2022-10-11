Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral: Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Patron of Samajwadi Party, passed away on October 10 due to a prolonger illness. The Samajwadi Party founder died at 8:16 am at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at the age of 82. Today, i.e. on 11th of October, his last rites are to be held in Saifai, the native village of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The mortal remains of the former Defense Minister have been shouldered by his son Akhilesh Yadav. During this, he had followed the entire process under the Sanatan customs. After the death of Netaji, there is a wave of mourning in the SP party. Nephew Dharmendra Yadav was crying after seeing Mulayam’s body. For your information, let us tell you that the body has been cremated. Watch video.Also Read - Netaji Amar Rahein: MSY Cremated With Full State Honours, Saifai Bids Tearful Adieu to SP Patriarch | Highlights