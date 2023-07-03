Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national, Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023)
The individual has been taken into custody, and a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway. The customs officers apprehended the man on July 1.
Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023): Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national. The illicit substance was ingeniously hidden within a concealed compartment of a duffle bag. The individual has been taken into custody, and a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway. The customs officers apprehended the man on July 1.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you