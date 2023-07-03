Home

Video Gallery

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national, Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023)

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national, Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023)

The individual has been taken into custody, and a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway. The customs officers apprehended the man on July 1.

Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023): Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national. The illicit substance was ingeniously hidden within a concealed compartment of a duffle bag. The individual has been taken into custody, and a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway. The customs officers apprehended the man on July 1.