Mumbai-Alibaug Ro Ro Ferry: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Exciting Ride – Watch Video

The ferry can load up to 500 passengers, 154 vehicles. Vehicles including cycles to buses can be transported on it. Watch video for more.

Mumbai-Alibaug Ro Ro Ferry: Well who wouldn’t like to Experience the Mumbai to Alibaug Ro Ro car ferry service? The service has been in place for a couple of years now. If you want to avail the services, you need to book tickets in advance. So, if you want to have an amazing experience amid water and enjoy a beautiful time with your friends or family, then you must go for the Mumbai Alibaug Ro Ro ferry service Let us know more this service, it’s ticket charges and how you can book tickets for the same. Watch this video.