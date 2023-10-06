Home

Mumbai Fire: 7 Killed, 40 Injured In Fire At 7-Storey Building In Mumbai’s Goregaon

At least 7 dead, over 50 injured after a massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on October 05. Whereas the condition of 5 is critical, 35 people are being treated and 4 of the injured people have been discharged. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

