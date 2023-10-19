By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mumbai on ‘Cyclone Tej’ Alert! Next two days crucial, warns IMD
Mumbai is on cyclone alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra ...
Mumbai is on cyclone alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra city due to a possible cyclonic storm that is expected to develop in the Arabian Sea. As of now, there is no cyclone in the Arabian Sea but weather experts are monitoring a low-pressure area that could develop into a cyclone in the next few days.
