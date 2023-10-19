Home

Video Gallery

Mumbai on ‘Cyclone Tej’ Alert! Next two days crucial, warns IMD

Mumbai on ‘Cyclone Tej’ Alert! Next two days crucial, warns IMD

Mumbai is on cyclone alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra ...

Mumbai is on cyclone alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra city due to a possible cyclonic storm that is expected to develop in the Arabian Sea. As of now, there is no cyclone in the Arabian Sea but weather experts are monitoring a low-pressure area that could develop into a cyclone in the next few days.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.