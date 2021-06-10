Moderate to Heavy Rains to Continue, IMD Issues Alert : Mumbai rains have arrived as the Southwest Monsoon advanced in parts of Maharashtra, two days ahead of schedule, as per the Indian Meteorological Department. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city and adjoining cities of Thane. With moderate to heavy rains across the financial capital, water logging has been reported in several parts of Mumbai. In wake of the Mumbai rains, the roads and subways are flooded. Commuters face trouble as local train services are affected due to the hefty monsoon rains. IMD has issued warning for heavy downpour across Mumbai from June 9-13.