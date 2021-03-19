Are you planning to watch John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga ? Watch this video before making up your mind! Also Read - Mumbai Saga Twitter Review: Netizens Discard The John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi Starrer

Fans seem to have given mixed reviews to Mumbai Saga. One viewer said the movie was not that interesting and John Abraham is looking very old in the movie. While another viewer gave 5.5 rating to the movie and said, Emraan should hit the gym and John Abraham's body is the cherry on top of the movie. Another viewer stated that the movie is interesting after the interval and the climax is worthy of goosebumps. Most of the viewers said that the song of Honey Singh is useless in the movie. Watch the video to know more.